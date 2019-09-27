Filming for ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ to take place over several days in Kingston

CBC’s hit show Murdoch Mysteries will be filming in Kingston from Monday until Thursday next week.

Filming will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sep. 30 in Springer Market Square, where the crew will be shooting two scenes. As an added bonus, the Murdoch Mysteries production has set up a fan viewing area and is offering wristbands to the first 50 people who arrive, allowing them to take a photo with the cast.

On Tuesday, filming is set to take place at Kingston Penitentiary, but Alex Jensen, Tourism Kingston’s film commissioner, says the production won’t affect tours of the prison.

Filming will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, but the shooting locations for those days are not being disclosed.

Nevertheless, Jensen says he’s excited at the kind of access Murdoch Mysteries is giving to the public.

“These guys are actively wanting to get the community out, see the filming, be around it, which is great for us because all we want to be doing is spreading the word that Kingston is an amazing place to film,” he said.

Jensen was also extremely pleased to have Murdoch Mysteries choose the city, as the show has been running for 13 seasons. Because it’s a period drama, Jensen says the show fits well with the filming locations Kingston has to offer.

For Jensen, bringing in Murdoch Mysteries is another win for Tourism Kingston’s plan to bring more film productions to the city.