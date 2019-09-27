Alan Cross’ weekly music picks: The return of the Hoff

I know, I know — you’re here for news on the David Hasselhoff album. Who am I to deny your desires?

1. David Hasselhoff, Open Your Eyes

The people at Spotify have cleverly and doggedly created nearly 2,300 different genre classifications to help the algorithms figure out how best to serve up recommendations to us. They’re going to have to invent a new pile for this one: an eclectic 12-track collection of covers by the Knight Rider star. The Hoff tackles everything from The Jesus and Mary Chain and Echo and the Bunnymen to David Bowie and Glen Campbell. Guest contributors include James Williamson of The Stooges, A Flock of Seagulls, and, er, Al Jourgensen of Ministry.

2. Tegan and Sara, Hey, I’m Just Like You

The sisters mined the deep past for this new album, reworking and updating material they found on a couple of cassettes they recorded between the ages of 15 and 17. This ninth album coincides with their memoir, High School.

3. Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Kanye’s gospel album is — what? Delayed? But we’ve already seen the extremely biblical tracklisting! However, Kayne works to his own schedule.

“I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

This is the second album he’s delayed this year so this is becoming a habit. Who knows what goes on in Kanye’s head?

4. Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith, Songs from the Bardo

This is “Characteristics of Existence in the Intermediate State,” a guided journey through the visionary text of the Tibetan Book of the Dead. OK? “Characteristics of Existence in the Intermediate State” is a narration of what we will supposedly feel when we realize that we’re dead. This is oddly soothing and comforting.

5. Temples, Hot Motion

If you’re in the mood for a little British psych, the third album from these fuzzy guitar technicians is for you. There’s a new drummer, but please don’t ask where the old one went; you’ll only get a cold stare.

Bonus Tracks

London Calling: Mystery Jets, Screwdriver

If you’re ever in need of winning a round at the pub, float this question: “Name a band from Eel Pie Island.” The correct answer is Mystery Jets, who were formed on that island in the Thames in southwest London. And yes, you can still get a great eel pie there.

Undiscovered Gem: Danielle Dayton, Spider Blues

Edmonton native Danielle Dayton, who tours with the Danielle Dayton Trio, has just re-released her debut EP Run with this new song attached. It may make you think of what Florence + The Machine might sound like if she turned up the tremolo on the guitars.

Throwback Track: Beatles, Here Comes the Sun (2019 50th-anniversary version)

Sept. 26 marked 50 years since the release of Abbey Road, and this record has never sounded better. Completely refurbished by producer Giles Martin, the new mixes reveal new things from master tapes that are half a century old. The most enlightening of the new versions is George Harrison’s gem. Even though you may have heard the song a million times, you’ll hear — or at least sense — new things. It’ll be hard to pick out these subtleties through this website, but trust me: you’ll want a hard copy.