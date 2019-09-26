Boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Kamloops woman’s 19-year-old cold case

The BC RCMP has announced an arrest and murder charges in a nearly 20-year-old cold case.

Angel Fehr vanished on April 23, 2000, after an Easter dinner with her daughters in Abbotsford.

The 27-year-old, who was five months pregnant, left with her boyfriend Trent Larsen, destined for the couple’s Kamloops home.

She was never seen again.

E-Division Officer in Charge of Major Crimes Supt. Jeannette Thiesen said Larsen was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators subsequently recovered Fehr’s remains.

“This past weekend on a rural property just outside 100 Mile House, Angel’s body was located,” said Theisen.

“We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the owner of that property, who’s not connected to that crime. He even provided assistance by providing equipment to aid in the recovery of Angel’s body.”

Larsen is due back in court in Kamloops on Sept. 30.