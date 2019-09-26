Rogers call centre expected to bring 350 jobs to Kelowna

Rogers announced Thursday it will be opening a new call centre in Kelowna next summer.

The 32,000-square-foot facility on Dickson Avenue in the Landmark District is expected to employ 350 people initially.

However, the telecom company said it expects the number of employees to eventually increase to 500.

The call centre will provide customer service for Rogers and Fido brands.

B.C.’s premier, the province’s jobs minister and Kelowna’s mayor were quoted in the company’s announcement praising the new call centre as a positive indicator of B.C.’s economy.

Over the last five months, Kelowna’s unemployment rate has been hovering below under 4.5 per cent, which is below the national average.

The latest figures for August show Kelowna’s unemployment rate was just 4.4 per cent.