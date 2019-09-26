Decision Canada 2019

Anti-Trudeau graffiti found outside Peterborough arena set to host Liberal campaign rally

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in St. John's on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Trudeau is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Peterborough on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Graffiti targeting Justin Trudeau was found on the property of a Peterborough arena just hours before the Liberal leader is set to arrive in the city for a campaign stop.

The spray-painted, anti-Trudeau graffiti, which read “hang Trudeau,” was found on a sign and a garbage bin storage unit outside the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road.

READ MORE: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to make campaign stop in Peterborough

Arena staff spent Thursday morning removing the graffiti.

Graffiti was found on a sign outside the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Noor Ibrahim/Global News Peterborough

Graffiti found outside the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

Noor Ibrahim/Global News Peterborough

Trudeau is scheduled to hold a campaign rally with Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef at the Evinrude Centre at 6:30 p.m.

The Peterborough Police Service told Global News Peterborough they are investigating the incident.

Trudeau is the first federal party leader to visit the city since the election campaign was called on Sept. 11.

