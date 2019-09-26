Anti-Trudeau graffiti found outside Peterborough arena set to host Liberal campaign rally

Graffiti targeting Justin Trudeau was found on the property of a Peterborough arena just hours before the Liberal leader is set to arrive in the city for a campaign stop.

The spray-painted, anti-Trudeau graffiti, which read “hang Trudeau,” was found on a sign and a garbage bin storage unit outside the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road.

Arena staff spent Thursday morning removing the graffiti.

Trudeau is scheduled to hold a campaign rally with Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef at the Evinrude Centre at 6:30 p.m.

The Peterborough Police Service told Global News Peterborough they are investigating the incident.

Trudeau is the first federal party leader to visit the city since the election campaign was called on Sept. 11.

