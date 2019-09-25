Rick Zamperin: Auston Matthews goofed in more ways than one

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was back to doing what he does best Wednesday night, scoring a goal to lead his team to a 3-0 NHL preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Hours before the game, Matthews gave a statement to the media about the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct that he faces in Scottsdale, Ariz., saying “I regret any of my actions that would ever put a distraction on the team or distress on any individual.”

A security guard at Matthews’ condo complex alleges the hockey superstar and some of his friends tried to open the door to the vehicle she was sitting in while she completed paperwork at 2 a.m. on May 26 because “they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond.”

The police report also indicates that Matthews, who the woman says appeared to be intoxicated, pulled his pants down and grabbed his rear end (with his underwear still on).

None of the allegations have been proven in court. But aside from answering to the criminal charge, Matthews has caused an issue with his team.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas addressed the media after Wednesday night’s game and admitted that he only found out about the incident when it went viral on Twitter on Tuesday.

“We take the matter very seriously, we’re obviously disappointed,” said Dubas, adding that his “relationship with Auston won’t be affected.” And in case you’re wondering, Dubas also said “today is not the day to talk about the captaincy.”

Matthews didn’t tell his employer about what happened. Maybe he thought it wasn’t a big deal and would get swept under the rug, or perhaps Matthews thought he could handle it on his own and it wouldn’t blow up as big as it has. Either way, he thought wrong.

Put aside the captaincy decision for the time being and ask yourself this question: If you held a very public position within your company and you were facing a criminal charge no matter how big or small – wouldn’t you tell your employer?

I’d like to think that I would, but maybe that’s just me, knowing that the blow-back will impact more than just my personal brand.

Auston Matthews goofed on two fronts. First, for acting like an immature fool (and quite honestly, I think we all have done something dumb or regrettable in our younger years) and second, but equally important, that he failed to inform the Leafs about it.

Over time, and certainly if he continues to play great on the ice, Matthews’ brand will be repaired. Right now, however, his golden boy image has a smudge on it.