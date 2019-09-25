Habs Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur to undergo heart surgery

The legendary former Montreal Canadiens hockey player Guy Lafleur will have to undergo a quadruple bypass surgery, according to the reports of various media outlets Wednesday.

The beloved player is scheduled to be operated on Thursday Sept. 26.

Lafleur just turned 68 years old last week on Sept. 20. The Hall of Famer won five Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, with 518 goals scored and 1246 points amassed in his 14 seasons played with the team.

Nicknamed the blonde demon, Lafleur also played for the New York Rangers and the Quebec Nordiques.

From 1974 to 1975, he scored at least 50 goals and was inaugurated in to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne