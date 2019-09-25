St. John’s sports teams announce 10-year lease at Mile One Centre

Sports fans in St. John’s, N.L., can look forward to 10 years of professional hockey and basketball with the announcement of a lease extension for two teams that play at the city’s Mile One Centre.

The Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL and the St. John’s Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada announced the agreement in principle with the City of St. John’s Wednesday.

Finer details are still being worked out for the agreement that will see the teams play at Mile One through the 2029-2030 season.

A joint statement from the teams and the city says the 10-year lease is a first for professional sports teams in Newfoundland and Labrador, with previous agreements covering five-year terms.

Lengthy negotiations over rent and concession revenue shares had fans wondering whether this season would be the last for the Growlers, the Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate that won the ECHL championship last season.

In a statement, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas said the team is excited about the news promising another decade of hockey in Newfoundland.