Winnipeg Ice drop goalie Duncan McGovern from crowded crease

The Winnipeg Ice have cleared up some of the logjam between the pipes by re-assigning veteran goalie Duncan McGovern to a team to be named later.

The Ice still have a pair of 19-year-olds on their roster in Dean McNabb, acquired just before the start of the season from the Regina Pats. As well, veteran Jesse Makaj is still recovering from an illness. 2002 born Rookies Alexander Gage and Will Gurski are also still with the team.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice introduce Mitch Peacock as new radio voice

All WHL clubs have until Oct. 10 to name a 25-player roster and the Ice are currently at 27, not including injured captain Peyton Krebs who is still with the Vegas Golden Knights and does not count against that roster limit number.

McGovern is a 19-year-old from Winnipeg who broke into the Western Hockey League at 16 with the Medicine Hat Tigers before being acquired by the Ice back in October of 2017. The 6-2, 207 lb. Monarchs product played 58 games in his two seasons with the Ice, going 19-29-0 with a 3.80 goals against average and .881 saves percentage.

The Ice, coming off a split of a season opening weekend home-and-home series versus Brandon, begin a three-games-in-three-nights road trip on Friday in Saskatoon. Mitch Peacock will call the game on cjob.com starting at 8 p.m.

Winnipeg also visits Prince Albert Saturday Night (8 p.m.) and Regina on Sunday (5 p.m.) and those games will be heard on 680 CJOB.