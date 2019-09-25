Winnipeg Ice introduce Mitch Peacock as new radio voice

There will be a new — but familiar — voice in the radio booth for the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice.

Veteran Broadcaster Mitch Peacock has been hired by the team to take over those duties, beginning with Friday night’s opener of a three-games-in-three-nights road trip in Saskatoon. (8 p.m. cjob.com).

The Ice also visit Prince Albert on Saturday (8 p.m.) and Regina on Sunday (5 p.m.) and those games will be heard on 680 CJOB.

Peacock just concluded a stint of the past four seasons as the Voice of the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and his 20 year broadcast journey has also included the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders, Raonoke of the East Coast Hockey League, Canmore and Fort MacMurray of the Alberta Junior League and Penticton of the BCHL.

Outside of play-by-play, Mitch has also worked for four years as a rinkside reporter on CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts and was the host for the Calgary Flames radio network for three seasons as well.

Peacock also worked on the CBC Olympic Games Coverage teams in Sochi (2014), Rio (2016) and Pyeongchang (2018).