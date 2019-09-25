Saskatchewan weather outlook: big cool down with possible weekend snow

Temperatures cool down with rain and chance of snow during first week of fall.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers late in the afternoon. Temperatures linger in the mid-teens.

Thursday

Rain returns Thursday as a system passes through southern Saskatchewan and extends into the Saskatoon area.

Temperatures slide back further into low double digits before sunshine returns on Friday with single-digit daytime highs.

Weekend outlook

The first weekend of fall begins with clouds rolling in on Saturday.

A system passing by combines with an arctic air mass pushing in from the north to generate rain and snow in Regina overnight Saturday into Sunday. Snow is likely in Saskatoon by late Sunday, lingering into Monday in some areas.

Morning lows fall below freezing and daytime highs sink into mid-single digits through the weekend.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 25 was taken by Alie Neish near Naicam.

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.