Weather
September 25, 2019 2:16 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: big cool down with possible weekend snow

By Reporter  Global News

Snow still possible for parts of Saskatchewan during first weekend of fall.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Temperatures cool down with rain and chance of snow during first week of fall.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers late in the afternoon. Temperatures linger in the mid-teens.

Thursday

Rain returns Thursday as a system passes through southern Saskatchewan and extends into the Saskatoon area.

Rain returns Thursday for much of southern and central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures slide back further into low double digits before sunshine returns on Friday with single-digit daytime highs.

Weekend outlook

The first weekend of fall begins with clouds rolling in on Saturday.

Most major weather models are projecting snow in Saskatchewan to finish the first weekend of fall.

SkyTracker Weather

A system passing by combines with an arctic air mass pushing in from the north to generate rain and snow in Regina overnight Saturday into Sunday. Snow is likely in Saskatoon by late Sunday, lingering into Monday in some areas.

Morning lows fall below freezing and daytime highs sink into mid-single digits through the weekend.

Here is your Regina seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 25, 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon seven-day SkyTracker weather forecast for Sept. 25, 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 25 was taken by Alie Neish near Naicam.

Alie Neish took the September 25 Your Saskatchewan photo near Naicam.

Alie Neish / Viewer Submitted

The Saskatchewan weather outlook is your source for the province’s most accurate forecast and is your one-stop-shop for all things weather with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cloud
Rain
Regina weather
Sask
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
Skytracker
SkyTracker Weather
Snow
Sunshine
Weather
Wind

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.