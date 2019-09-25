NAIT and SAIT presidents part of Alberta task force for skilled trades

The Alberta government has announced a task force that will look for ways to increase awareness of skilled trades and raise the profile of the industry.
The 19-member panel will be co-chaired by the presidents of the Northern and Southern Alberta Institutes of Technology (NAIT and SAIT).
In a news release, the government said the panel will also include representatives from industry, labour, education leaders in both K-12 and post-secondary, and community agencies.
New approaches to increasing enrolment in apprenticeship programs is also part of its mandate.
A preliminary report is expected early next year, with a full public report due later in 2020.
“This task force will play a vital role in the renewal and acceleration of our province’s skilled workforce – bringing attention to the value of applied education and the careers and opportunities within skilled trades,” SAIT president and CEO David Ross said.
“Our work is to prepare learners for successful careers in the future and ultimately to provide industry the talent they need to grow our province.”
