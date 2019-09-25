NAIT and SAIT presidents part of Alberta task force for skilled trades

The Alberta government has announced a task force that will look for ways to increase awareness of skilled trades and raise the profile of the industry.

The 19-member panel will be co-chaired by the presidents of the Northern and Southern Alberta Institutes of Technology (NAIT and SAIT).

In a news release, the government said the panel will also include representatives from industry, labour, education leaders in both K-12 and post-secondary, and community agencies.

New approaches to increasing enrolment in apprenticeship programs is also part of its mandate.

A preliminary report is expected early next year, with a full public report due later in 2020.

“This task force will play a vital role in the renewal and acceleration of our province’s skilled workforce – bringing attention to the value of applied education and the careers and opportunities within skilled trades,” SAIT president and CEO David Ross said.

“Our work is to prepare learners for successful careers in the future and ultimately to provide industry the talent they need to grow our province.”

Task force panel members:

Glenn Feltham (co-chair), president, NAIT

David Ross (co-chair), president and CEO, SAIT

Ray Massey, president, Skills Canada Alberta

Amanda Rosychuk, senior vice-president, drainage services, EPCOR and vice-chair, Women Building Futures

Andy Neigel, president and CEO, CAREERS: the Next Generation

j’Amey Bevan, chair, Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training Board

Tony Tomkiewych, presiding officer, Provincial Apprenticeship Committee – industrial mechanic (millwright)

Paul Verhesen, president and CEO, Clark Builders

Ann Everatt, president and CEO, Northern Lakes College

Dave King, dean, School of Trades and Technology, Lakeland College

Stuart Cullum, president, Olds College

Jason Wright, training coordinator, Sheet Metal Workers Local 8, and acting president, Building Trades of Alberta Training Society

Brad Bagnall, instructor, Trades Centre of Excellence, Bowness High School

Laura Jo Gunter, president and CEO, Bow Valley College

Paul Heyens, CEO, Alberta Glass

Sandy Sanderson, president/owner Askiy Mat Service

Terry O’Flynn, president and founding partner, Prism Flow Products Inc.

Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, and chair of the Alberta Skilled Trades Caucus

Shane Getson, MLA, Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, and member of the Alberta Skilled Trades Caucus

— with files from Global News