September 25, 2019 2:40 pm

OPP investigating break-in, theft at Prince Edward County summer resort

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are looking for information about a break-and-enter and theft at a Prince Edward County business.

OPP were called to a what they described as a summer resort on County Road 18 at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Sometime overnight, OPP say thieves broke into the “welcome centre” at the business, and once inside, broke into a safe and stole $2,600.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

