London-area police officers hit the road for 19th annual Ride to Remember

Some London-area police officers will be honouring their fallen colleagues from across the country.

They’ll join other Canadian police officers for the 19th annual Memorial Ride to Remember, honouring fallen officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

Officers left the Ontario Police College in Aylmer around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and are expected to reach the Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial in Ottawa by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Honoured to attend Ont Police College with 200 cyclists, full class of recruits, Ontario police leaders and surviving family at Ride to Remember kick off for fallen Canadian Police and Peace Officers.

That’s a 700-kilometre journey, with some stops along the way.

Cyclist and Olympic silver medalist Steve Bauer is taking part in this year’s journey, and says he’s been enjoying the experience so far of meeting officers from across the country.

“There’s a lot of strong police officers in this group, and they’re fit, and have prepared really well for this,” said Bauer, who finished fourth at the 1988 Tour de France.

“I feel good,” he added. “It’s a great cause and a great awareness for fallen officers. It’s nice to be a part of, actually.

The group will cycle roughly 200 km a day.

“I’m just happy to be here with these guys who give their lives everyday to secure our communities and do a great job for people in Canada,” said Bauer.

Members of the Ride to Remember team will also meet up with the National Police and Peace Officers’ Run to Remember at the Ontario Police Memorial, 22 Queens Park in Toronto, on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:00 a.m. for a brief ceremony.

The Ride to Remember team, in partnership with the OPP Youth Foundation, will also be donating new bicycles to 10 children along the way, making stops in Colborne, Belleville and Napanee.

Also this year, a team from Fredericton Police Force, led by Const. Sara Burns’ husband Steven Burns, will join the Ride to Remember contingent to honour the lives of Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robert Costello, who were killed in the line of duty on Aug. 10, 2018, when they responded to a report of gun shots being fired.

The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness of the annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Service, which pays tribute to more than 860 fallen officers.

The 42nd edition of the Memorial Service will take place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday at 11 a.m.