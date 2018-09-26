Local police officers hit the road for annual Ride to Remember

A group of London-area police officers is biking across the province to honour their fallen colleagues from across Canada.

The cyclists set off Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. for the annual Canadian Police Memorial Ride to Remember. They left from the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, southeast of London and will travel more than 700 kilometres over the next four days to reach their final destination of Ottawa.

Once there, they’ll take part in Sunday’s annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Service.

“It’s to honour all the fallen officers and it’s for the family and the survivors of law enforcement too,” said Const. Steve Cudney.

“We don’t ever want them to think that we’ve forgotten about their loved ones.”

Joining the local group of officers for the 18th edition of the ride is a team from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) in British Columbia. The service lost their colleague Const. John Davidson when he was killed in the line of duty in November 2017.

“It’s an honour that we have 12 officers from Abbotsford this year riding with us,” Cudney noted. “It’s an amazing show of respect.”

“He’ll never be forgotten.”

APD Chief Mike Serr is part of the team.

Family and friends of fallen officers, a group called the Survivors of Law Enforcement (SOLE), also take part in the trip by cheering on the team as they ride.

Family of OPP Const. Vu Pham will be among them. The 15-year member of the service and father of three died after a shootout near Seaforth, Ont., north of London in March 2010.

Cudney said SOLE lends its support along the route and meets them in Ottawa with hugs, tears and laughter for the national memorial service.

“It’s really great.”

Sunday’s service is set for 11 a.m. on Parliament Hill.