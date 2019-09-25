Crime
September 25, 2019 10:13 am

Ottawa police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Bells Corners

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ottawa police are describing the death as suspicious.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
Ottawa police are investigating what they describe as the “suspicious” death of a man in Bells Corners on Tuesday.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died nor any information on the circumstances of his death.

The force’s major crime unit is investigating.

More to come.

