Ottawa police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Bells Corners
Ottawa police are investigating what they describe as the “suspicious” death of a man in Bells Corners on Tuesday.
Our Major Crime unit is investigating the death of a man last night under suspicious circumstances in the Forester Crescent area. Updates to follow. #ottnews
Police have not released the identity of the man who died nor any information on the circumstances of his death.
The force’s major crime unit is investigating.
More to come.
