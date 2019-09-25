Crime
September 25, 2019 9:54 am

Police arrest 54-year-old man in series of bank robberies from Toronto to Sudbury

By Staff The Canadian Press

WHITE RIVER, Ont. – Police have arrested a 54-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., in a series of bank robberies from Toronto to Sudbury.

Ontario Provincial Police say the suspect was arrested at a hotel in White River, about 700 kilometres northwest of his hometown, last Friday.

Police allege the man was involved in more than 35 break-ins at bank branches in the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood and Huntsville, Ont., among other communities.

He’s been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order, among other counts.

Police say he’ll be transported to southern Ontario, where he’ll face other charges.

OPP say police departments in Toronto, York and Peel regions, Orangeville, Barrie, South Simcoe and Sudbury assisted with the investigation.

