Eerie-looking mask, rope and weapons found by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police seized guns and knives as well as recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., found guns, knives and an eerie-looking mask on Monday.

A passerby initially reported several people pushing a vehicle into a parking stall in the 200-block of 15th Street West at around 11:15 a.m. CT on Sept. 23, Prince Albert police said.

Two women and two men, aged 24 and 30, were arrested.

Upon further investigation, officers located a sawed-off rifle, a loaded bolt-action rifle and a Winchester shotgun.

Police also seized a conducted energy weapon, a knife and two machetes from inside the vehicle, which had been stolen.

The four people are facing a total of over 100 charges that include careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

