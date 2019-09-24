RCMP search Okanagan Lake

RCMP are searching Okanagan Lake off of Westside Road near West Kelowna.

The search is taking place near the log boom not far from Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Mounties on scene have told Global News that they are looking for evidence connected to a police incident in the same area on Sept. 13.

WATCH: UPDATE: IIO investigating police-involved shooting incident near West Kelowna

That incident involved a man who was shot by RCMP during an attempted arrest after reports of a man jumping in front of a vehicle and hitting it with an object.

Police located the man, who they say was carrying garden shears.

He evaded police by jumping into the lake and seeking refuge on the log boom.

After several hours of negotiations, the man was eventually taken into custody.

Tuesday’s search involves the RCMP’s dive team.