Okanagan
September 13, 2019 1:43 pm
Updated: September 13, 2019 1:48 pm

Section of Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna cordoned off by police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police in West Kelowna have cordoned off a section of Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Global News
A A

Emergency crews, including police, have gathered at Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, and yellow tape has been strung up near the shoreline.

Police have yet to release any information about this.

More as this develops.

West Kelowna Bear Creek Park ambulance
West Kelowna police presence Bear Creek Provincial Park

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear Creek Provincial Park
central okanagan
Okanagan
Park
Police
RCMP
West Kelowna
West Kelowna RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.