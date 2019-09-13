Section of Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna cordoned off by police

Emergency crews, including police, have gathered at Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, and yellow tape has been strung up near the shoreline.

Police have yet to release any information about this.

Police presence at Bear Creek Provincial Park, West Kelowna. Yellow tape strung up on shoreline nearby. pic.twitter.com/opANfjK6Eh — Kimberly Davidson (@Kimberly_Global) September 13, 2019

More as this develops.