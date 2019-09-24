Vandal uses BC Hydro transmission line for target practice, causes $63K damage

Stewart RCMP is investigating after someone used a BC Hydro transmission line in a remote part of northern B.C. for target practice last week.

Police say the vandal shot out an insulator string on the line, knocking out power to about 170 customers and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

It happened on Sept. 21, shortly after 2:30 p.m., at a transmission tower near the 217 kilometre marker of Highway 37, police said.

Power was out for about 30 hours, and BC Hydro said some of the customers affected were major industrial users, including a mine.

The final bill for repairs comes to about $63,000 said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stewart RCMP, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

