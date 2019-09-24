Winnipeg cops cleared in shooting of hatchet-wielding man

Manitoba’s police watchdog has cleared three Winnipeg police officers in the fatal shooting of a man who was armed with a hatchet and threatening police.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Tuesday that its investigation into the January shooting of the 26-year-old man won’t result in charges.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a domestic assault when police tried to stop and question him.

He fled, armed with the hatchet, and was tased by police in an empty Sherbrook Street lot.

When the taser had no effect, the IIU said the man drew his arm back to throw the hatchet at officers and was shot.

The IIU said it reviewed reports from the three officers involved and also conducted interviews with eight police witnesses and seven civilians. They also checked police recordings, cell phone video from witnesses, security video and other evidence.

A drug analysis of the man’s blood revealed that he was on methamphetamine and amphetamine at the time of the incident.

The IIU’s ruling said the use of lethal force by the three officers was justified and unavoidable.

IIU concludes investigation into fatal WPS officer-involved shooting. Final Report available https://t.co/J8rgsrgaXa pic.twitter.com/i2Aev0HMnH — IIU Manitoba (@IIUManitoba) September 24, 2019

WATCH: Axe attack likely fueled by drug use

