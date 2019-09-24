10-year-old Regina boy returns home after battle with rare disease

Vonn Chorneyko, 10, recently got some great news.

The Regina boy returned home from Minnesota after recovering in a hospital from a bone marrow transplant in June. Chorneyko has been battling Fanconi anemia (FA), a rare, but serious blood disorder.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, signs and symptoms of FA appear at birth or early childhood, between five and 10 years of age.

FA can prevent bone marrow from making enough new blood cells for a body to work normally or cause it to make abnormal cells. Vonn is one of just 30 people in Canada with Fanconi Anemia, and the only one in the Saskatchewan.

Vonn and his family have been documenting his journey on Facebook through their page “Vonn’s Transplant Journey,” which now has over 2,000 followers.

According to their latest posts, Vonn is back to feeling like himself again. There’s even a video of him skateboarding outside.

However, the post says that he still has a long way to go. Currently, Vonn is at his lowest body weight yet, and he must remain masked and “bubbled away” from people and germs.

He is set to head back to school after Christmas.