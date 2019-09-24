U.S. expert urges vigilance, quick decisions to thwart carjacking ‘predators’

An increase in carjackings over the past few months – including a daytime incident on Friday – has many Winnipeggers concerned.

According to a U.S. security expert, carjacking isn’t a crime that targets any particular demographic, but there are tactics to keep yourself and your vehicle safe.

“Carjackings end up as a crime of opportunity coupled with desperation,” Robert Siciliano, CEO of Safr.me, told 680 CJOB.

“What I always recommend people do is always keep a bit of distance from you and the car in front of you, so in the event someone tries to bump you or tries to jack you, you can jump up over curbs, over lawns, onto the sidewalk… so you always have some type of an option to get out when necessary.”

Four teens are facing numerous weapons and theft-related charges after a 51-year-old woman was carjacked on Portage Avenue Friday morning.

One of the suspects pointed the handgun at the victim and pulled the trigger, according to police, but the gun misfired.

He sprayed bear spray on the woman instead.

Siciliano said carjackers are often under the influence of some kind of narcotic and are either looking for a vehicle to get out of town in a hurry or to sell to a chop shop for some quick cash.

He said because a lot of modern vehicles have electronics to prevent theft, increasingly desperate people are turning to brazen carjacking rather than trying to steal parked vehicles.

“When a deer sees a hunter in the woods, what does that deer do? It runs,” he said. “It understands that humans are predators by nature.

“If you see a predator – no matter what the situation is… you’re on the streets, walking to the mall, to the grocery store, you’re in the vehicle – you can comply, or you can drive away.”

Even if a carjacker is armed, Siciliano said he favours getting out of a dangerous situation as quickly as possible rather than giving his life over to a criminal.

Many drivers are concerned about potential legal trouble if they injure the carjacker in an attempt to escape, or use their vehicle as a weapon, but Siciliano said he brushes those concerns aside.

“I’d rather explain the situation to a jury of my peers than have six pallbearers carrying me down the stairs out of a church or funeral home.

“I’m not so concerned about the liability issue as I am about my life.”

