4 teens in custody following thefts, attempted carjacking: Winnipeg police

Two boys and two girls under the age of 18 are in custody after Winnipeg police stopped a crime spree in which a woman was nearly shot at and bear sprayed early Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it received reports of four suspects searching parked cars after they crashed a stolen pickup truck in the 400 block of Olive Street around 4 a.m.

Officers say one of the suspects, armed with a stolen handgun, fired a shot at a vacant car.

With the assistance of the K9 unit, cops arrested one of the suspects as they fled the scene.

Just after 8 a.m., police say the remaining three suspects tried to carjack a 51-year-old woman as she exited her vehicle in the 2700 block of Portage Avenue.

One of the suspects pointed the handgun at the victim and pulled the trigger, according to police, but the gun misfired. He sprayed bear spray on the woman instead.

The suspects then fled the area on foot.

About two hours later, police say general patrol officers found the suspects near the Perimeter Highway with the help of the K9 unit and took all three into custody.

The handgun was also recovered by police after a search of the area.

Police say both the pickup truck and gun had been stolen from the Cartwright, Man., area in separate incidents. The gun had been taken during a break and enter.

A 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys remain in custody, facing numerous weapons and theft-related charges.

Winnipeg police are still investigating.