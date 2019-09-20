Manitoba RCMP deal with four separate school threats in two days

The arrest of a teen after a pellet gun was brought to a Steinbach school this week was one of several threats officers responded to at Manitoba schools over the span of two days, police say.

A 15-year-old male from Steinbach is facing multiple charges after RCMP say he threatened another teen with a pellet gun at Steinbach Regional Secondary School Wednesday.

Police say that same day officers were called to Joe A. Ross School in Opaskwayak Cree Nation after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is urged to call 204-627-6244.

On Thursday RCMP were called to Major Pratt School in Russell after a threat was made online. A 13-year-old girl is facing a charge of uttering threats.

Also on Thursday police in Portage la Prairie were called to Portage Collegiate Institute to reports of a gun at the school. A 16-year-old female later turned herself in with a pellet gun and is facing charges weapons-related charges.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said all threats to schools are taken seriously.

Uttering threats or bringing weapons of any sort to school can lead to criminal charges and can impact a student for the rest of their life” said Courchaine in a release Friday.

“We continue to ask that anybody that sees or hears a threat to report it immediately to a trusted adult, teacher, or police officer.

