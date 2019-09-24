Kingston man throws partner’s phone in the water twice for not paying attention to him: police
Police have charged a 33-year-old Kingston man after he allegedly threw his partner’s phones in the water on two separate occasions because she was using them while the couple was together.
Police say officers were alerted to two domestic incidents on Sept. 23.
READ MORE: Overcoming abuse: How to find legal help, shelters when leaving family violence in Canada
According to police, an on-again-off-again couple met at Confederation Basin on two occasions, and both times the man reportedly became angry that the woman was not paying attention to him.
On the first occasion, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it into the water. When she met him a second time, he threw her new phone into the water for the same reason, according to police.
After police learned of the alleged incidents, they found the man the same day and charged him with two counts of mischief.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.