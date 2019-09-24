Kingston man throws partner’s phone in the water twice for not paying attention to him: police

Police have charged a 33-year-old Kingston man after he allegedly threw his partner’s phones in the water on two separate occasions because she was using them while the couple was together.

Police say officers were alerted to two domestic incidents on Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Overcoming abuse: How to find legal help, shelters when leaving family violence in Canada

According to police, an on-again-off-again couple met at Confederation Basin on two occasions, and both times the man reportedly became angry that the woman was not paying attention to him.

On the first occasion, the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it into the water. When she met him a second time, he threw her new phone into the water for the same reason, according to police.

After police learned of the alleged incidents, they found the man the same day and charged him with two counts of mischief.