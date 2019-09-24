‘Stop-arm camera’ on school bus spawns first ‘fail to stop’ charge in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls say a driver is facing the first-ever charge in the region connected to footage captured by a school bus with a “stop-arm camera.”

Investigators say an offence notice was issued for failure to stop on Sept. 12 for a school bus with its arm out and red lights flashing.

Niagara Regional Police Sgt. Josh Klop told Global News the camera captured a four-door sedan in the opposite curb lane on a four-lane road in Fort Erie.

“We did not have any evidence to positively identify the driver so the registered owner was charged,” said Klop. “Although the registered owner may have been the driver as well.”

Niagara Student Transportation Services (NSTS), which provides rides for District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board students, equipped 10 buses with both interior-facing and exterior-facing camera technology before the school year.

Lori Ziraldo, a spokesperson for NSTS, told Global News there are now 20 cameras in operation on Niagara school buses with another 100 expected by Christmas.

“A bus driver files a report if there is a stop-arm violation with NSTS, we pull the related video and provide any reports with the supporting evidence to the police for review,” said Ziraldo.

It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus with its lights flashing in Ontario. Police say the penalty for doing so is a $490 fine and six demerit points.

