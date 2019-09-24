McNicoll Avenue
September 24, 2019 9:39 am

97-year-old man hit by vehicle in Scarborough dies

Toronto police say a 97-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car on Friday morning has now died.

Police said emergency crews were called to Warden and McNicoll avenues at 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a 28-year-old man driving a Honda Civic was travelling south on Warden Avenue when the pedestrian was struck.

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said in an updated news release.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact police at 416-808-1900.

