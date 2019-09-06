Elderly man hit by vehicle in Scarborough, suffers critical injuries

Toronto police say a man in his 90s was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.

Emergency crews said the incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Warden and McNicoll avenues.

Toronto paramedics said an elderly man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said when officers arrived, the driver involved was at the scene.

COLLISION: Warden Avenue and McNicoll Avenue, @TPS42Div. Info – pedestrian struck and transported to hospital. Investigation underway. Expect delays in the area. #GO1704678 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 6, 2019