September 6, 2019 8:06 am

Elderly man hit by vehicle in Scarborough, suffers critical injuries

Toronto police say a man in his 90s was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Friday morning.

Emergency crews said the incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Warden and McNicoll avenues.

Toronto paramedics said an elderly man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said when officers arrived, the driver involved was at the scene.

