Laval police investigating after man reportedly shot in his car

Laval police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was reportedly shot in his car on Laval Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The man showed up at a nearby police station with upper-body injuries, according to police.
The victim was taken to hospital, and police say his life is not in danger.
Officers say the man is known to police and that he is not co-operating with investigators.
