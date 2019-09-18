Laval police searching for trucks allegedly involved in illegal garbage dump
Laval police are asking the public for help to identify three trucks they believe were used to unload illegal waste between June and August 2019.
Officers say the incidents happened on Gaumont Street, in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area of Laval, on Montreal’s north shore.
Several red and white trucks reportedly went to the site to unload garbage on vacant land and public roads.
“Protecting the environment is important for Laval residents,” police stated.
“Laval police wishes to remind everyone that it is strictly forbidden to deposit or dispose of any waste along the public road, according to article L 12084 of municipal bylaw 2.12.”
The illegally disposed waste has been cleaned up and no longer causes any threat to the environment.
Anyone with information can call the Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the file LVL 190826-009.
