Police looking for man reportedly seen with handgun on TTC bus

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who was “observed with a handgun on a TTC bus” in the North York area Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to Graydon Hall Drive and Graydon Hall Place, near Don Mills Road south of Highway 401, at around 5:53 p.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Investigators said the man exited at a bus stop in the area.

The man is described as about 35 years old with a medium build, blond hair pulled into a hair tie on top and cut short in the back, and a long blond goatee. His arms were heavily tattooed, with a flower tattoo on his left hand, police said.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).