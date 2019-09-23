Sports
September 23, 2019 7:22 pm

Flames sign first-round pick Pelletier

By Staff The Canadian Press
CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have signed 18-year-old Jakob Pelletier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Flames announced the deal Monday after assigning Pelletier back to his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.

Pelletier was Calgary’s first-round pick (26th overall) in this year’s NHL entry draft.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound forward from Quebec City had 39 goals and 50 assists in 65 games for the Moncton Wildcats last season.

Entry-level contracts carry a maximum annual salary of US$925,000 until 2022 under the current collective bargaining agreement.

