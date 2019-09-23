Canada
September 23, 2019 7:02 pm
Updated: September 23, 2019 7:21 pm

Emergency crews battling pair of large fires in west-end Toronto

The fire at the Steeles Avenue West property forced train traffic on the CN Rail line to stop.

Crews are battling a pair of fires in Etobicoke that are causing plumes of black smoke to be seen from kilometres away.

A spokesperson told Global News firefighters were called a property on Steeles Avenue West near Highway 27 at around 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said multiple tractor trailers were on fire, adding the fire crossed a set of CN Rail tracks. The three-alarm blaze halted train traffic in the area.

About an hour-and-a-half later, crews were called to a hydro field near Westmore and Carrier drives, near Highway 27 and Albion Road.

The spokesperson said the two-alarm fire broke out by a hydro pole and also consumed a couple of transport trailers.

There is no word on the cause of the fires or if the incidents are connection.

