Emergency crews battling pair of large fires in west-end Toronto

Crews are battling a pair of fires in Etobicoke that are causing plumes of black smoke to be seen from kilometres away.

A spokesperson told Global News firefighters were called a property on Steeles Avenue West near Highway 27 at around 4:05 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said multiple tractor trailers were on fire, adding the fire crossed a set of CN Rail tracks. The three-alarm blaze halted train traffic in the area.

READ MORE: One person in critical condition after two-alarm house fire in Scarborough

About an hour-and-a-half later, crews were called to a hydro field near Westmore and Carrier drives, near Highway 27 and Albion Road.

The spokesperson said the two-alarm fire broke out by a hydro pole and also consumed a couple of transport trailers.

There is no word on the cause of the fires or if the incidents are connection.