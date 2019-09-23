Winnipeggers beginning to recover following Friday’s flash flood

On Friday, some city streets were drenched by over 50 millimetres of rain.

MPI says over 250 hail claims have been opened following the storm, almost all of them coming from drivers in Brandon.

A number of claims for vehicles damaged by water are also being investigated.

The storm brought more than just damage to cars. Hundreds of Winnipeggers are beginning to discover extensive flood damage to their homes.

“This weekend we got about 20 claims that came in between Friday and Saturday and now we’re starting to see some residual claims come in,” says Scott Rose, the owner of Winmar Property Restoration based in Winnipeg.

Rose expects insurance claims to continue pouring in as the days go by.

He says the majority of damage is coming in the form of sewer back-ups and water bursting through basement windows.

Water damage to cars and houses isn’t the only thing Friday’s storm is responsible for. The rain will also have a large impact on mosquito numbers both this fall and next spring.

“It takes out some that happen to be out in the rain like that, and if there was larvae developing in the water that heavy downpour can actually drown them so there are benefits to heavy rainfall,” says Taz Stuart, an entomologist at Poulin’s Pest Control.

The heavy rain isn’t all good news but it comes to the mosquito front.

Lots of rain leading up to winter may kill them, but the leftover water usually means more mosquitoes earlier in the spring than we’re used to.

As for the immediate future, mosquitoes are expected to die down over the next weeks, even with more rain in the forecast.

