September storm brings heavy rainfall numbers to southern Manitoba
September is typically the driest month of the summer but that hasn’t been the case this year.
The biggest rain storm of the season hit Manitoba Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 leaving behind more rain than what some communities saw in June and July combined.
Here are the rainfall amounts from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and from Manitoba Agriculture site from Sept 20-22.
- WINNIPEG AIRPORT: 45 mm
- WINNIPEG THE FORKS: 53 mm
- BRANDON: 113 TO 122 mm
- STEINBACH: 71 mm
- PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE: 49 mm
- PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE – SOUTHPORT: 55 mm
- WINKLER: 51 mm
- SELKIRK: 38 mm
- MORDEN: 49 mm
- DAUPHIN: 24 mm
- ZHODA: 144 mm
- ROSA: 129 mm
- GARDENTON: 127 mm
- MARCHAND: 115 mm
- DOMINION CITY: 110 mm
- MOUNTAINSIDE: 108 mm
- WOODLANDS: 105 mm
- SPRAGUE: 103 mm
- ALTONA: 100 mm
- ARGUE: 99 mm
- BOISSEVAIN: 98 mm
- MORRIS: 97 mm
- ELIE: 93 mm
- DAND: 91 mm
- ST. PIERRE: 89 mm
- MENISINO: 88 mm
- CARBERRY: 87 mm
- LAKELAND: 87 mm
- FORREST: 85 mm
- NINETTE: 84 mm
- NEEPAWA: 84 mm
- SHILO: 83 mm
- RIVERS: 80 mm
Winnipeg’s rainfall totals varied around the city, especially on Friday morning and Friday night. By Friday afternoon, 30-60 mm of rain was registered around the city according to ECCC.
The higher amounts were generally further south in the city, the lower amounts were closer to the north Perimeter highway. This was the first round of storms. Another came Friday night and another on Saturday.
According to the site by the airport, Winnipeg saw 45 mm of rain through these storms moving the monthly rainfall amount to 114.4 mm.
This is significantly more rain than what was recorded in any other month of the summer and is more than the totals for June and July combined.
There is still some time left this month to see that number climb. At this point, September 2019 still sits outside the top 5 rainiest Septembers on record (since 1872).
