September storm brings heavy rainfall numbers to southern Manitoba

September is typically the driest month of the summer but that hasn’t been the case this year.

The biggest rain storm of the season hit Manitoba Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 leaving behind more rain than what some communities saw in June and July combined.

Here are the rainfall amounts from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) and from Manitoba Agriculture site from Sept 20-22.

WINNIPEG AIRPORT: 45 mm

WINNIPEG THE FORKS: 53 mm

BRANDON: 113 TO 122 mm

STEINBACH: 71 mm

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE: 49 mm

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE – SOUTHPORT: 55 mm

WINKLER: 51 mm

SELKIRK: 38 mm

MORDEN: 49 mm

DAUPHIN: 24 mm

ZHODA: 144 mm

ROSA: 129 mm

GARDENTON: 127 mm

MARCHAND: 115 mm

DOMINION CITY: 110 mm

MOUNTAINSIDE: 108 mm

WOODLANDS: 105 mm

SPRAGUE: 103 mm

ALTONA: 100 mm

ARGUE: 99 mm

BOISSEVAIN: 98 mm

MORRIS: 97 mm

ELIE: 93 mm

DAND: 91 mm

ST. PIERRE: 89 mm

MENISINO: 88 mm

CARBERRY: 87 mm

LAKELAND: 87 mm

FORREST: 85 mm

NINETTE: 84 mm

NEEPAWA: 84 mm

SHILO: 83 mm

RIVERS: 80 mm

Winnipeg’s rainfall totals varied around the city, especially on Friday morning and Friday night. By Friday afternoon, 30-60 mm of rain was registered around the city according to ECCC.

The higher amounts were generally further south in the city, the lower amounts were closer to the north Perimeter highway. This was the first round of storms. Another came Friday night and another on Saturday.

According to the site by the airport, Winnipeg saw 45 mm of rain through these storms moving the monthly rainfall amount to 114.4 mm.

This is significantly more rain than what was recorded in any other month of the summer and is more than the totals for June and July combined.

There is still some time left this month to see that number climb. At this point, September 2019 still sits outside the top 5 rainiest Septembers on record (since 1872).

