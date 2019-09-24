Canada
Barrie launches clothing collection pilot this fall

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The city is asking residents to place their items in the collection bag and to put it curbside by 7 a.m. on their scheduled date.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The City of Barrie is launching a pilot project that will collect used textiles, including clothing, linens and footwear, from over 13,000 homes across the city.

The city says a collection bag and informational brochure are being delivered by mail to the selected households this week.

There will be four collections from September 2019 to August 2020 to the same households, the first of which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

The pilot project is being implemented as part of the city’s environmental services’ strategy to increase diversion, and is in partnership with Recycling Rewards and the Children’s Wish Foundation.

