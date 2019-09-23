Sicamous parents invited to info session following elementary closure

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District (SD #83) officials are waiting for test results from wall samples taken from inside the now-shuttered Parkview Elementary School.

Sicamous families affected have been invited to hear more information about the school’s closure on Monday night, Sept. 23.

“I think these tests take a number of days for the results to come back,” spokesperson Alice Hucul said. “The quick/easy/normal ones have all been done with no answer.”

The meeting for parents takes place at Eagle River Secondary at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Concerns raised in Sicamous over school’s sudden closure because of unexplained odour

Parkview Elementary was shut down on Friday on advice from the Interior Health Authority, according to SD #83 officials.

Monday and Tuesday classes have been cancelled before classes resume for students at three temporary locations on Wednesday.

A foul smell was first detected at Parkview Elementary as classes began in early September.

READ MORE: Elementary school in Sicamous closed because of unpleasant, musty odour: school district

The odour increased with heavy rainfall, according to school staff.

There are 189 students who attend the Sicamous school and are affected by the closure.