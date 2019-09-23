Sicamous parents invited to info session following elementary closure

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District (SD #83) officials are waiting for test results from wall samples taken from inside the now-shuttered Parkview Elementary School.
Sicamous families affected have been invited to hear more information about the school’s closure on Monday night, Sept. 23.
“I think these tests take a number of days for the results to come back,” spokesperson Alice Hucul said. “The quick/easy/normal ones have all been done with no answer.”
The meeting for parents takes place at Eagle River Secondary at 7 p.m.
READ MORE: Concerns raised in Sicamous over school’s sudden closure because of unexplained odour
Parkview Elementary was shut down on Friday on advice from the Interior Health Authority, according to SD #83 officials.
Monday and Tuesday classes have been cancelled before classes resume for students at three temporary locations on Wednesday.
A foul smell was first detected at Parkview Elementary as classes began in early September.
READ MORE: Elementary school in Sicamous closed because of unpleasant, musty odour: school district
The odour increased with heavy rainfall, according to school staff.
There are 189 students who attend the Sicamous school and are affected by the closure.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.