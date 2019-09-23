Global News announces new award for journalism students at NSCC

Global News has announced a new award that will support students from diverse backgrounds enrolled in the Radio Television Journalism (RTJ) program at Nova Scotia Community College over the next four years.

The Global News Award, made possible thanks to a $16,000 donation by Corus Entertainment Inc., the parent company to Global News, was announced on Monday at the Ivany Campus in Dartmouth.

The award will include four bursaries annually for four years, benefiting a total of 16 students.

“Global News is proud to support the future of journalism and the community through this award,” says Ward Smith, senior vice president of Global News. “At a time when truth and facts matter more than ever, it’s encouraging to see so many young, curious minds steering their education toward a future career in journalism. Our commitment to these students remains a priority to us.”

The new award aims to promote diversity in the field of journalism. Students who identify as a visible minority are encouraged to apply.

The first four $1,000 bursaries are available starting this fall to students enrolled in the two-year diploma program.

“As a college, we value the strength diversity can bring to our society and are pleased that Global News has created this award in a sector that has such an important leadership role in our society,” says NSCC president Don Bureaux. “This generous donation by Global News will give students from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to excel in this important field and rise to become role models for others following in their path.”

Alyse Hand from Global News Morning in Halifax and New Brunswick was recognized at the announcement for being one of those role models. As an alumna of the NSCC RTJ program, she spoke on behalf of Global News and credited NSCC for kick-starting her career as a female journalist.

“Nwsrooms across the region need people from diverse backgrounds to take part in our storytelling,” Hand told the RTJ students. “The voices that reflect the make-up of our region are so important, especially in today’s climate.”