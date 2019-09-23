RCMP arrest three people in London drug investigation

RCMP with the assistance of OPP and London Police are conducting a drug investigation in southeast London.

Officers arrived at Sicilia Club at 923 Commissioners Rd. E. on Monday morning.

Media Relations Officer Corporal Louise Savard, said three people not from the London area were arrested.

Although she was unable to confirm if anything was found, Savard said RCMP were executing a search warrant for methamphetamines.

Some officers can be seen wearing hazmat suits pic.twitter.com/rbGEUJarWL — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) September 23, 2019

EMS were also on scene and firefighters could be seen entering and exiting the building in hazmat suits.

READ MORE: Trio sought in robbery at White Oaks Mall cellphone store: police

Savard said there is no concern to public safety.

No further details are available at this time.