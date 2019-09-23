Residential solar program in Sask. replacement coming in ‘weeks’: minister

The minister responsible for SaskPower, Dustin Duncan, said a new residential solar program is coming in “weeks not months.”

This comes after SaskPower hit the 16-megawatt generation cap last week, far sooner than expected.

The net metering program allows solar customers to earn bill credits by selling excess power back to the Crown corporation.

SaskPower also offers up to a $20,000 rebate for installation, at 20 per cent of the installation cost.

Duncan said two weeks ago he was told by SaskPower that it will have to come up with a modified or new program by the end of the calendar year, as the cap would be hit sooner than expected.

However, Duncan said since that briefing the amount and size of applications coming into the net metering program accelerated significantly.

Solar providers have been calling on a replacement to be expedited, saying they risk layoffs and lost business if more customers are unable to connect to the grid.

