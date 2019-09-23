Lindsay police lay 2 impaired driving-related charges over weekend

Police in Lindsay, Ont., laid two impaired driving-related charges over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 1:40 a.m., a constable with the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service stopped a vehicle that was reportedly travelling along Kent Street East at Lindsay Street.

According to police, the officer determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Joshua David Pidgeon, 29, of Lindsay, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 24.

On Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., police received a 911 call from a person who suspected the driver of a vehicle was impaired.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Glenelg Street in Lindsay.

The driver allegedly refused to provide police with a breath sample.

Dylan Robinson, 29, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a breath sample demand.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 24.