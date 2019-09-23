Woman’s car sunroof destroyed after dry shampoo bottle explodes

A seemingly innocent beauty product gave one Missouri mother a fright after it exploded through the roof of her 19-year-old’s car.

According to Christine Debrecht, her teen daughter left a bottle of Equate dry shampoo in her Honda Civic all day Wednesday.

The bottom burst off, sending the aerosol can crashing through her car’s skylight.

“It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away,” Debrecht said in a Facebook post.

While most products like these have heat warnings on them, they’re easy to forget, she wrote.

“I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using,” she wrote. “Please don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful that no one was hurt.”

Debrecht told local broadcast station KSDK she was initially mystified as to what had caused the hole in the sunroof.

“We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn’t the case.”

It took them about 15 minutes to figure out just exactly what happened before they found the green can with the bottom blown off.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The post has since been shared over 5,000 times, with many expressing shock that something like this happened, even sharing their own personal stories.

“A house we bought under renovation went up in flames after someone left a can of varnish with rags in it,” one Facebook user commented. “The AC wasn’t on yet and it exploded in the house one very hot July night. Spontaneous combustion is real and scary.”

Another said: “So glad she’s ok! I didn’t know that could happen! Telling my girls now!”

One person wrote that they “had no idea” anything like this could happen.

The full extent of the damage isn’t known and the auto body shop the car was taken to has apparently never seen a case like this before.

