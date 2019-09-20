Man wanted for allegedly completing a divorce without telling his wife

Anyone who’s been through divorce proceedings will tell you one thing: it’s hell.

But is it worse than doing time in prison?

Police near Houston, Texas, are on the hunt for a man who allegedly filed for — and completed — divorce proceedings without his wife’s knowledge.

Paul Nixon, 51, of Texas, is wanted on aggravated perjury charges for “fraudulently finalizing his divorce,” according to Const. Mark Herman of the Harris County Police Department.

The former Mrs. Nixon called police to report her surprising change in marital status on May 14.

“She advised that her husband filed for divorce and completed the entire proceedings without her knowledge or consent, and that the the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree,” Herman wrote in a wanted notice posted on Facebook Sept. 17.

The suspect allegedly submitted several forged documents to the Harris County District Court, including papers with the forged signature of a notary public.

Authorities are urging members of the public to be on the lookout for Nixon.

The court has set aside the divorce proceedings due to the allegedly fraudulent filing.

That means no matter what the suspect says, he is not single and ready to mingle.