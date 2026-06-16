Multiple arrests thwarted planned attacks on White House UFC event, FBI says

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11 comments

  1. Iona Truc
    June 16, 2026 at 3:14 pm

    Funny, they stopped barbaric people from stopping the barbaric show. There is no new news just old news happening to new people.

  2. Herb
    June 16, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    This news report is missing a lot of information, including it was a far left Democratic anti-capitalist group plotting the terrorist attack.

  3. The whole news
    June 16, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    As usual, our state media minimized the large intended scale of the massacre plans.

    From a Breitbart article quoting the White House:

    “The multi-phase attack allegedly involved using explosive-laden drone aircraft to strike buildings in the vicinity of the event, sparking mass panic and driving the fleeing crowd toward a sniper team poised to pick them off, officials told Fox News.

    A “second wave” of attackers then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, officials said. ”

    And:
    “The report further reveals possible motives for the alleged terror assault, with one suspect allegedly told investigators the goal was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.”

  4. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    No one cares.

  5. Incontinentia Buckets
    June 16, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    Its no wonder the Left is so violent while preaching tolerance. Men are women. Racism is necessary to defeat racism. Virtue is signalled but not practiced. Of course violence is necessary for tolerance.

  6. JV
    June 16, 2026 at 11:27 am

    Surrrre there was…

  7. Leftists are lost
    June 16, 2026 at 11:27 am

    The uber tolerant left always seem fairly irate and violent …. Remember words are violence but violence is necessary to overthrow crazy orange man !!! #leftistlunatics
    Remember when Biden had grown men with bolt in boobs dancing topless in the White House lawn?? That was classy.

  8. Eugene McCarthy
    June 16, 2026 at 10:58 am

    This from the armed wing of the Democrat party. The democrats’ and their elite media allies’ nonstop hate propaganda is responsible.

  9. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Are they angry liberals again?

  10. Matthew
    June 16, 2026 at 10:34 am

    I wonder how many were Democrat losers.

  11. Dave
    June 16, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Given the whining from the left about the event I cant say I am surprised

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Multiple arrests thwarted planned attacks on White House UFC event, FBI says

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
Posted June 16, 2026 9:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple arrests thwarted planned attacks on White House UFC event, FBI says'
Multiple arrests thwarted planned attacks on White House UFC event, FBI says
Multiple arrests thwarted planned attacks on White House UFC event, FBI says
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Law enforcement officials disrupted “planned attacks” meant to target the UFC cage-fighting show staged at the White House this past weekend, and multiple people were in custody, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday.

The nature of the potential threat was not immediately disclosed, with additional details expected to be released once charges are unsealed later Tuesday.

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Five people were arrested from states including Ohio, Missouri and California, said a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that was not yet public.

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The FBI learned about the possible threat on June 10, four days before the mixed martial arts extravaganza on the White House’s South Lawn, “and thanks to the rapid action of the FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel said in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

The Secret Service “worked around the clock to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” Director Sean Curran said in a separate statement.

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President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday at the UFC event on Sunday, sought to tie the fights to larger celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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