Canada
September 23, 2019 11:39 am
Updated: September 23, 2019 11:49 am

Disclosure arguments expected as Meng Wanzhou case returns to court

By Staff The Canadian Press

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, waves as she returns home after attending a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, waves as she returns home after attending a court appearance in Vancouver, on Wednesday May 8, 2019. Wanzhou's case is scheduled to return to court today, when arguments over the disclosure of documents is expected to be heard ahead of her extradition trial.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

VANCOUVER — Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s case is scheduled to return to court today, when arguments over the disclosure of documents is expected to be heard ahead of her extradition trial.

In court documents released last month, the defence has argued Meng was unlawfully detained at Vancouver’s airport last December at the direction of American authorities.

WATCH (Sept. 5, 2019): China hopes new Canadian envoy will help get relations ‘back on track’

Story continues below

Meng’s lawyers allege Canadian officials acted as “agents” of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, but they say the question that remains is to what extent and how the FBI was involved in what they describe as a “scheme.”

None of the allegations in the case have been tested in court.

Meng was arrested at the behest of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges in violation of sanctions with Iran.

WATCH (Aug. 22, 2019): China continues to push for Meng Wanzhou’s release, tells Canada to stop commenting on Hong Kong

Both Meng and Chinese tech giant Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

Her arrest sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China.

READ MORE: China calls Trudeau’s accusations of arbitrary detentions ‘purely unfounded’

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder.

Her extradition trial won’t begin until Jan. 20. Meng is free on bail and living in Vancouver.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
B.C. news
Canada-China relations
CFO of Huawei
Extradition
FBI
Federal Bureau of Investigations
Huawei
Huawei CFO
Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou case
Meng Wanzhou extradition trial
Meng Wanzhou trial
National news
Vancouver news
Wanzhou trial in Vancouver

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.