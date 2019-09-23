Saskatchewan Roughriders sign DB Jhavonte Dean to practice roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jhavonte Dean to its practice roster.

Dean joins the club following stints with both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League (NFL).

READ MORE: Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg retires from football

The six-foot-one 185 pounder Florida native played in three pre-season games with the Browns before being placed on waivers at the end of August.

He was then picked up by the Steelers for one pre-season game where he had two tackles.

READ MORE: Brett Lauther hits late field goal, Roughriders beat Alouettes 27-25

Over two seasons, the 23-year-old played in 25 collegiate games at the University of Miami where he had 28 tackles, three interceptions and five pass deflections.

Dean was highly touted at Blinn College and was previously listed as American’s number one junior college cornerback.