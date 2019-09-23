Sports
September 23, 2019 10:57 am

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign DB Jhavonte Dean to practice roster

By Online Producer  Global News

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass inside the 5-yard line as Miami defensive back Jhavonte Dean (6) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 2, 2018.

Ron Jenkins / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Jhavonte Dean to its practice roster.

Dean joins the club following stints with both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League (NFL).

The six-foot-one 185 pounder Florida native played in three pre-season games with the Browns before being placed on waivers at the end of August.

He was then picked up by the Steelers for one pre-season game where he had two tackles.

Over two seasons, the 23-year-old played in 25 collegiate games at the University of Miami where he had 28 tackles, three interceptions and five pass deflections.

Dean was highly touted at Blinn College and was previously listed as American’s number one junior college cornerback.

