‘El Camino’ trailer: Jesse Pinkman returns in ‘Breaking Bad’ movie

Less than three weeks away from the premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix has just released the second official trailer for the feature film.

The clip, which is less than a minute long, takes place just moments after the conclusion of the Breaking Bad series finale, which aired six years ago.

Suspense builds right from the get-go as the camera pans towards the vintage Chevrolet El Camino in which Jesse Pinkman (portrayed by Aaron Paul) escapes at the end of the final Breaking Bad episode. The damaged red car sits in an open field as the much-beloved character lights a cigarette.

The trailer cuts to an in-vehicle shot, and Pinkman turns on the radio and tunes into an emergency broadcast. His hand trembles.

“Breaking news,” the radio DJ says as the channel cuts in and out. “A horrific scene with multiple victims…”

The voice continues: “It started when neighbours reported hearing hundreds of gunshots fired. When Albuquerque police arrived, they discovered the bodies of nine male victims, many shot multiple times.”

The broadcast refers to the final shootout scene in Breaking Bad in which police eventually find nine people injured — or possibly dead — including the main character, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston).

In the final episode, Pinkman flees in the stolen El Camino before the authorities arrive. While it was left to the viewer to decide whether White died or not, fans are hoping that the upcoming one-off film will provide them with a definite answer.

“Veteran police officers calling the level of carnage ‘staggering,'” the broadcast continues in the brand-new trailer.

“Apparently, a remote-controlled machine gun was used in the killings,” the announcer says, referring to the weapon left in the Chevy, which was triggered by White.

The broadcast concludes: “Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call police immediately.”

—

The cryptic broadcast left Breaking Bad fans with shock and excitement, hinting at the possibility of White’s status.

Thousands took to social media to speculate on the whereabouts of the drug kingpin.

Here’s what some fans had to say on Twitter:

I can’t go to sleep wondering if Walter White is dead or not. #ElCamino — NEHC (@nehcphotos) September 23, 2019

Me, trying to count 9 people in the last scene of Breaking Bad. #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/Yijp7bAEpi — mily not miley 🇺🇸🇭🇳 (@milyonaire) September 23, 2019

Anyone else wonder why they don’t mention the dead drug kingpin on the screen? Heisenberg lives! #ElCamino — Woulfe (@Dire_Woulfe) September 23, 2019

At the end of the trailer, the camera pans to a shot of Pinkman from the rearview mirror. He’s covered in sweat and breathes heavily before the shot cuts to black.

—

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix and select cinemas on Friday, Oct. 11. Watch the first two trailers above.

