Hundreds of animal lovers help Kingston Humane Society find new homes for dogs

Hundreds of dog lovers took part in the 21st annual Big Paws Pledge Walk to raise funds for the Kingston Humane Society this weekend.

Christie Haaima, the animal program manager for the Kingston Humane Society, hopes people will consider adopting rescue dogs when looking for a new pet.

One dog that she has grown close to, Flower, was brought to the Humane Society by a previous owner who was no longer able to care for her. Without any hesitation, staff rushed to get her the medical attention she needed, Haaima said.

“We are looking for a forever home for Flower; she is such a sweet girl and she is so deserving.”

Gord Hunter, The executive director of the Kingston Humane Society, said it was difficult to see a dog so neglected and sick.

“So we put a call out to the community and the community came through in spades,” Hunter said.

Hunter told Global News that within only a few days the Kingston Humane Society was able to raise $6,000 to help put Flower on the road to recovery.

“Honestly, when she walked up, I didn’t quite recognize her because her fur is all grown back in and she looks happy and healthy,” he added.

The Humane Society’s goal this year is to raise $30,000, which will go towards helping care for pets.

“We couldn’t do what we do without our community and our supporters that show up here on days like Big Paws today,” Haaima said.

